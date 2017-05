It didn’t go well for him. A guy named Justin Jackson hit up Kendrick’s people for tickets saying he was a rep for Adele. Unfortunately for him, Kendrick’s people hit up Adele’s real people who said they never heard of a Justin Jackson.

When Jackson showed up to get his Kendrick tickets, he and his wife were arrested. Oops.

http://www.tmz.com/2017/05/08/adele-manager-impersonator-arrested-rolling-loud-festival/