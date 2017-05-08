Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Free House Music Day Coming to Chicago’s Millennium Park

May 8, 2017 12:12 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: house music, Millennium Park

Chicago is always known as the birthplace of house music so it only makes sense that the city celebrates its roots with a free music day celebration.

Officials with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced that May 27 will be a Free House Music Day.

Live performers and DJs will bring the party to Millennium Park from 2 to 9pm.

There will also be a House Music Conference at the Chicago Cultural Center hosted by the city.

Check out the lineup below:

 

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

2–3:30pm Julius The Mad Thinker
3:30–4:30pm Anthony Nicholson
4:30–5:30pm Terry Hunter
5:30–6:30pm DJ Pierre Live PA Hybrid Set
6:30–6:45pm House Music Award presented to Vince Lawrence
6:45–8pm House Legacy Project featuring special guests
8–9pm Maurice Joshua

North Chase Promenade Tent

2–2:45pm House Dance Workshop with Boogie McClarin
3–4pm Chicago Skyway
4–6pm First Lady & The Queens of House
6–7pm DJ Jes
7–8pm DJ RP Boo

