Free House Music Day Coming to Chicago’s Millennium Park

Chicago is always known as the birthplace of house music so it only makes sense that the city celebrates its roots with a free music day celebration.

Officials with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced that May 27 will be a Free House Music Day.

Live performers and DJs will bring the party to Millennium Park from 2 to 9pm.

There will also be a House Music Conference at the Chicago Cultural Center hosted by the city.

Check out the lineup below:

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

2–3:30pm Julius The Mad Thinker

3:30–4:30pm Anthony Nicholson

4:30–5:30pm Terry Hunter

5:30–6:30pm DJ Pierre Live PA Hybrid Set

6:30–6:45pm House Music Award presented to Vince Lawrence

6:45–8pm House Legacy Project featuring special guests

8–9pm Maurice Joshua

North Chase Promenade Tent

2–2:45pm House Dance Workshop with Boogie McClarin

3–4pm Chicago Skyway

4–6pm First Lady & The Queens of House

6–7pm DJ Jes

7–8pm DJ RP Boo