National Nurses Week just got a little bit sweeter.

Everyone knows nurses deserve a big “THANK YOU” for all that they do and put up with.

Cinnabon wants to sweeten the deal by offering the offering the choice of either a free Cinnabon Roll, MiniBon or BonBites to all nurses now through May 12.

Nurses who wish to redeem the offer must present their healthcare ID Badge.

Cinnabon posted about the promotion on Twitter.

Nurses Week starts now! Get a FREE classic or minibon roll when you show your healthcare ID badge. pic.twitter.com/vhFNP79Hf1 — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) May 6, 2017

Click here to find a nearest Cinnabon location.