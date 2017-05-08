Chicago’s Free Museum Days This Summer

Considering Chicago has the best museums in the world, one of the biggest mistakes you can make is to NOT VISIT THEM! Especially if you live in the area.

“But it’s expensive!” you might be complaining. No worries. There’s always a free museum day for you to take advantage of. Provided you’re an Illinois resident, that is.

Free Museum Days 2017

ADLER PLANETARIUM

June 5-9

ART INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO

Free for Chicago teens under the age of 18.

Admission to the Art Institute of Chicago is free to Illinois residents every Thursday evening from 5-8pm.

Additionally children under age 14 are always free and the public can enjoy the following museum areas free of charge:

The Ryan Education Center in the Modern Wing, as well as all programs for families and children within the center

The North and South Gardens (accessible from Michigan Avenue)

The Nichols Bridgeway connecting the museum to Millennium Park

The Bluhm Family Terrace on the 3rd floor of the west pavilion of the Modern Wing

MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND INDUSTRY

June 5-9, 12

September 5-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29

October 2-5

See the full list HERE!