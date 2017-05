There’s a new Spider-Man in town and his name is John Legend!

Spider-Man actors Zendaya and Tom Holland will be competing against each other on this Sunday’s Lip Sync Battle.

To go along with the theme, Chrissy Teigen dressed up as the superhero and even recreated the iconic upside-down kiss with her husband John Legend.

“I just wanted to see if it’s possible that I live out one of my biggest fantasies,” she said.

Check out the steamy kiss in the promo below! (Couple goals right there!)