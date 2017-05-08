Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Makes $3.5M Endowment To Lurie Children’s Hospital

May 8, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

(CBS) The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation has made a $3.5-million endowment to Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, the two organizations announced Monday morning.

The two endowed funds will “profoundly touch the lives of numerous patients treated for cancer and their families,” the news release said.

The “Hope 44 Endowed Fund” will give grants to families facing difficult financial circumstances due to unexpected needs resulting from a child’s treatment for cancer. Such expenses could be co-pays, meals, rent, utility bills and child care for siblings. Social workers will assess a family’s need for assistance.

