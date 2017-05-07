TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Chicago Clicked Like On Bruno Mars Again

Bruno Mars song ‘That’s What I Like’ is #1 on every music chat you can think of this week. From hip-hop to hot ac to the B96 Top 20 Countdown.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne & Quavo

19. Heavy – Linking Park & Kiiara

18. Now Or Never – Halsey

17. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul

16. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles

15. Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Justin Bieber

14. Slide – Calvin Harris

13. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

12. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

11. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift

10. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren

9. Castle On The Hill

8. Cold – Maroon 5

7. Scared To Be Lonely – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

6. Issues – Julia Michaels

5. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

4. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

3. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

2. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara