TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Chicago Clicked Like On Bruno Mars Again

Bruno Mars song ‘That’s What I Like’ is #1 on every music chat you can think of this week. From hip-hop to hot ac to the B96 Top 20 Countdown.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne & Quavo
19. Heavy – Linking Park & Kiiara
18. Now Or Never – Halsey
17. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul
16. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles
15. Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Justin Bieber
14. Slide – Calvin Harris
13. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
12. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
11. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift
10. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren
9. Castle On The Hill
8. Cold – Maroon 5
7. Scared To Be Lonely – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
6. Issues – Julia Michaels
5. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
4. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
3. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
2. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
- That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars