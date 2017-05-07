13 Reasons Why RENEWED For A 2nd Season!

Holy Hannah Baker it’s happening!!

While it was rumored that 13 Reasons Why (a Netflix show based on the Jay Asher book by the same name) would return for a second season…fans (like ME) were left thinking “NO WAY!”…but based on Selena Gomez’s (who is a producer on the show) Instagram post a few mins ago…we were wrong:

She writes:

Their story isn’t over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming.

No word if the original cast will be in the 2nd season – of if Jay Asher (the author) will be involved.

What do you think of another season?

While us fans would love to get answers as to things like What will happen to Bryce? Will Alex live? Will the Bakers win their case? Where did Justin go with that gun in his bag? And don’t even get me started with Tyler – but a part of me thinks it’s a bad idea!

Part of me just thinks they’re only striking while the iron is hot (aka the show is so talked about and they want to cash in on the popularity) that the story will suffer.

Opinions aside, season 2 is coming! We’ll let you know as soon as we hear more!