Weekend Giveaway – Win Tickets To Our Private Party + a Meet & Greet With LIAM PAYNE

We’ve got a MAJOR Liam Payne sized giveaway at B96 this weekend!

All Cinco de Mayo weekend, win two (you + your BFF) passes into our private party to meet LIAM PAYNE and be one of the first to hear his brand new single.

It’s all happening at B96 THIS TUESDAY (and you can stream it online right HERE)!

Winners will also get a pair of tickets to the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash 2017 at Allstate Arena on Saturday June 24!

Win your way win in during these times:

Saturday May 6: 11am / 12pm / 1pm / 3pm / 5pm / 7pm

Sunday May 7: 12pm / 2pm / 4pm / 6pm