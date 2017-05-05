Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Weekend Giveaway – Win Tickets To Our Private Party + a Meet & Greet With LIAM PAYNE

May 5, 2017 12:11 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Liam Payne

We’ve got a MAJOR Liam Payne sized giveaway at B96 this weekend!

All Cinco de Mayo weekend, win two (you + your BFF) passes into our private party to meet LIAM PAYNE and be one of the first to hear his brand new single.

It’s all happening at B96 THIS TUESDAY (and you can stream it online right HERE)!

Winners will also get a pair of tickets to the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash 2017 at Allstate Arena on Saturday June 24!

 

Win your way win in during these times:

Saturday May 6:   11am / 12pm / 1pm / 3pm / 5pm / 7pm

Sunday May 7  12pm / 2pm / 4pm / 6pm

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live