WATCH: Linkin Park Dropped A New Video For “Good Goodbye” Featuring Pusha-T & Stormzy

I’m an unapologetic Linkin Park fan, so they can do no wrong in my world. They could jam out Nickelback songs in Ukrainian on a ukulele and I would be like “BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR”. That being said, here’s some music and an even newer video for it.

If you’re like me, you’ll watch and say to yourself …. “wait, is that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?”. This is the third track we’ve heard off the upcoming album and it’s a pretty different vibe from their last one (which is nothing new for them). Album comes out later this month.