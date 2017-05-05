Taco Bell’s Test Kitchen Accepting Reservations On Cinco de Mayo

The hardest reservation to get this Cinco de Mayo is at the Taco Bell Test Kitchen, believe it or not.

For the first time ever, fans were able to make reservations at the Test Kitchen using OpenTable.

The Test Kitchen is where all the magic – from the Doritos Locos Tacos to the Naked Chicken Chalupa – happens.

There, skilled chefs create Mexican-inspired culinary creations that change the landscape of fast food.

Through the partnership with OpenTable, 32 fans were able to get a front row seat to the show.

“The chance to be the first to see our innovative food, where its created, from the chefs who make it happen, is a unique experience that’s never been available to the public until now,” said Liz Matthews, Chief Food Officer at Taco Bell Corp. “As a brand known for our firsts, we’re excited to open our doors into the magic of our innovation and give our biggest fans an experience they’ll never forget.”

Products served will be new menu creations that have yet to be revealed to the public.

The reservation page will be revealed on Cinco de Mayo with the first round of culinary experiences starting Friday, May 19.

Attendees must be 21 or older.

Dinner is free but travel expenses to the headquarters in Irvine, California, are not paid for.

