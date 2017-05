Blake Lively stated in a recent interview that she’s open to the possibility of a Gossip Girl revival. Who did Lively play on the show?

Olivia is the hostess with the mostest! Will she run away with extra money for the weekend?

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...