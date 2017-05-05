Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Are Expecting Their First Child Together!

Congratulations are in order for the cutest couple in the world, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed.

The soon-to-be-parents took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first child together.

The Vampire Diaries actor posted a picture kissing the Twilight actress’ baby bump.

“To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first,” he wrote in the caption.

“This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast,” he continued. “Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian.”

Reed also shared the picture on her Instagram writing a special little message to their unborn child.

“Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you… Love, Your parents.”

The couple did not reveal the sex of the baby in the caption but fans are speculating that since Reed wore a powder blue dress, it means they’re expecting a boy!

The joyful news comes on the heels of their two year wedding anniversary just last month.

Congrats again – we couldn’t think of more compassionate and loving human beings. You deserve this!