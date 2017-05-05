Future’s ‘Mask Off’ Video Co-Stars Amber Rose

By Abby Hassler

Future just debuted his “Mask Off” music video with co-star Amber Rose. The rapper has been teasing clips of the video for the past few days.

Related: Future & Mike WiLL Made-It Team for ‘Razzle Dazzle’

Directed by Colin Tilley, the video-movie hybrid features violence, flames, rioting, police action and Rose making out with Future in a sweet ride. “Mask Off” is currently the rapper’s highest-charting single and is certified platinum.

The “Low Life” rapper kicked off his “Nobody Safe” tour in Memphis, Tennessee, May 4. Fellow rapper A$AP Ferg will join Future on tour until the end of June.

Watch the video here.