Who Wants To Win a Trip to the Billboard Music Awards?

May 4, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: billboard music awards

We’re going to Vegas baby!

Listen to B96 on Tuesday (5/9) at NOON for a chance to win a trip for two to the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Not only does the include round trip airfare from Chicago to Las Vegas and two nights stay in a hotel, you’ll also get tickets the event, tickets to an after party, entrance to the viewing platform on the Red Carpet and $250 for winner’s expenses.

That means you’ll get to be in the middle of the action with the biggest stars in pop music including Drake, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Lorde and more!

This is one giveaway you definitely don’t want to miss out on!

