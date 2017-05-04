May Is #MentalHealthAwareness Month & B96 Is Giving You #HopeForTheDay

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and B96 wants to make sure that anyone with anxiety, depression, and/or suicidal thoughts knows there IS someone you can talk to about it.

Some people feel like they are at a dead end. Can’t talk to parents, friends, school sucks, home sucks, just wanna lock yourself in your room and blast music to block your emotions! Sound like you or someone you know??

Hope For The Day, is a mental health and suicide prevention organization based here in Chicago. No judgments here. They are on a mission to dispell stigma to better educate communities and help normalize the conversation. They have a music and arts base which provides a unique outlet for those who want to reach out. www.hftd.com

Everyone got issues! You never know who is dealing with what. Suicide is NEVER the answer…it DOES get better.

We made this dope tee to sell with all of the proceeds being donated to Hope For The Day.

The Hope For The Day Threadless shop can be found here: at threadless.com