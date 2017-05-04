Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] Drake’s CRAZY Baby Mama Drama

May 4, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Looks like Drake is getting ready to be a dad! A woman he hooked up with in January is 100% claiming she’s preggo with proof of text messages of Drake saying NOT to have it. His reps say he thinks the dad is someone else, but if it is his…”he’ll do the right thing.” Is Drake going to settle down?

