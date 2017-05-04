Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Be Careful What You’re Drinking For Happy Hour This Liquor Is Being Recalled!

May 4, 2017 9:00 AM

Watch what you’re drinking! Canada has recalled Bombay Sapphire Gin for having TWICE as much alcohol as noted. The liquor is stated to be 40% according to the bottle, but is actually 77%! Yikes. Read the full story here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live