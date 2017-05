Seniors now-a-days are receiving thousands of calls from area code 8‐7‐ 6 that promise big lottery winnings, new cars and new homes.

These are actually well‐organized scams that have resulted in losses of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Seniors are encouraged to provide bank account, credit card and social security information.

Don’t let your loved ones be another victim.

Visit beware‐of‐8‐7‐6‐dot‐com for more information. B96 Cares!