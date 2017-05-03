Yum: Best Food and Margarita Deals For Cinco De Mayo 2017

Cinco de Mayo – not to be confused with Mexican Independence Day – celebrates the Mexican army’s victory over the French in 1862.

Understandably, it’s evolved into a day of celebrating Mexican culture by eating a ton of delicious food and sipping on some festive margaritas… or straight up tequila if you’re a rebel.

Here are some of the best deals to eat and drink your way through Cinco de Mayo – just make sure to read our guide of do’s and don’ts, which includes leaving the stereotypical sombrero’s and “Cinco de Drinko” jokes far behind. You’re better than that and the culture is so much richer than that.

Cantina Laredo (508 N State St)

The party starts at noon at the River North restaurant and goes through 8pm with a DJ and Cinco ‘Ritas for $5!

Tuco and Blondie (3358 N Southport Ave)

The Lakeview restaurant will start the celebrations with a 9am brunch. There will also be a Taco Ten on the patio serving tacos, chips and guac. Did we mention the mariachi band?

Rockit Bar & Grill (22 W Hubbard St)

Rockit is not messing around, they’re celebrating the holiday for five days leading up to the actual holiday. They are calling it “Cinco Days of Cinco.” A selection of five different chef drive tacos for $4 will be offered, or 3 for $10. Margs and Coronas will be $5!

Mercadito (108 W. Kinzie St.)

The River North restaurant will be serving up the “hottest drink on Earth,” which includes a flaming jalapeño. They’re requiring you to sign a waiver before taking a sip – you’ve been warned. There will also be a five-course prix fix menu for $45!

El Cid (2645 N. Kedzie Ave)

The Logan Square location will offer their house margarita for $5!

The Owl (2521 N. Milwaukee Ave)

They’ll be serving $5 Altos Reposado shots or an $8 combo of an Altos Reposado shot and a Modelo. Not a bad deal!

Carnivale (702 W. Fulton Market)

Margarita and dine your way through the night with an accompanying mariachi band and Chinelos dancers from 5 to 9pm. Carnivale will be offering $3 tacos or a $24 taco platter for lunch. There will also be a pig roast on the patio and $20 tequila flight.

Tallboy Taco (325 W. Huron)

The Nacional 27 location will serve Tallboy Taco’s for $8 on Cinco de Mayo from 5-7pm. They’ll also have new cocktails featuring Avion and Casamigos tequila and flights for $15. The mood will be set with a live DJ spinning Latin music.

Cemitas Puebla (817 W Fulton)

Block party, live DJ, drinks and tacos, it’s all happening at Cemitas Puebla! Margs will be the special for $5 during the day and $3.50 after 8pm. Mexican beers will be $4 all day long!

Cinco De Mayo Trolley Crawl (1925 W. Cortland St.)

If you’re planning on going hard, we suggest the Trolley Crawl by Pioneer Tavern Group (Frontier, Lotties Pub, The Pony Inn). The annual crawl will include all 3 locations with a trolley running every 30 min. Deals include $3.50 Dos Equis, $3 and $2 tacos and $7 margaritas!

More deals HERE!

Want to find other celebrations not limited to drinking and dining? Click HERE!