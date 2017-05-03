Where To Celebrate May The 4th In Chicago!

Today is Star Wars Day!

Some places in Chicago are celebrating the right way with “May the 4th” themed parties and drink specials worthy of the force.

The Northman is celebrating Star Wars day with cocktails, and Cantina music. At 5pm, watch a screening of The Force Awakens followed by Rogue One at 7:30pm. The night will end with some classics!

The Whistler is welcoming Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes to their stage complete with a Star Wars-inspired cocktail menu.

Beauty Bar brings you May the 4th trivia and Bingo. Doors open at 7pm. There will be custom Star Wars nail decals, movies playing, a dance party, a costume contest and drink specials: Vodka Yoda (Soda), Darth Cider (Strongbow), C-3PBR (PBR), Oberon-Kenobi (Oberon), Dark & Stromtrooper (Dark & Stormy), Empire Strikes Jack (Jack Daniels), Darth FireMaul (FireBall).

The Harding Tavern is hosting a Star Wars themed day from 7-9pm. Enter the costume contest for a chance to win $300 and have a drink named after you!

SPIN will be serving intergalactic cocktails and imperial food specials. Guests can choose either the dark or light side during ping pong battles and of course, there will be a costume contest.