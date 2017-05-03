Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

The Weeknd Has A Pop Up Store Coming To Chicago This Weekend!

May 3, 2017 2:53 PM By Nikki
The Weekend is currently on world tour and has been having pop up stores in major cities he has been stopping in. We get one in Chicago for one weekend only,THIS WEEKEND!!!  It will be at 1753 N. Damen May 5-7. Then The Weekend is live at Allstate Arena May 23rd. The store will have tons of cool clothes and The Weekend swag.

