The Weekend is currently on world tour and has been having pop up stores in major cities he has been stopping in. We get one in Chicago for one weekend only,THIS WEEKEND!!! It will be at 1753 N. Damen May 5-7. Then The Weekend is live at Allstate Arena May 23rd. The store will have tons of cool clothes and The Weekend swag.
The Weeknd Has A Pop Up Store Coming To Chicago This Weekend!May 3, 2017 2:53 PM
the weekndLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist The Weeknd performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)