Taco Bell Is Adding a New Item to The Menu…. Chicken Nuggets

May 3, 2017 3:00 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Taco Bell

Huh? Chicken nuggets at Taco Bell? That doesn’t seem right.

But it is the new normal.

Taco Bell is rebranding the new addition as “Naked Chicken Chips,” an ode to their short-lived “Naked Chicken Chalpua.” (You are missed friend.)

The chain is adding the new “low carb” item on May 11.

The “Naked Chicken Chips” are crispy, white meat chicken bits that come with a side of queso, not honey mustard. That isn’t authentic Mexican food okay?

If I had to describe it I’d say its a cross between chicken nugget and chicken tender.

A six-piece will go for $1.99, while a 12-piece pack will be $2.99. Go big or go home.

They’ll also be included in the $5 Box with a Burrito Supreme, crunchy taco and medium drink.

If you want a taste of the goodness, hurry, they’ll be gone before you can even say “Yo Quiero Taco Bell.”

Seriously, why did they get rid of that slogan?

