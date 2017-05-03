RizzO’s Cereal Returns With A 2016 World Series Championship Edition!

Buying cereal because of the box just took on a new meaning.
Anthony Rizzo’s cereal, RizzO’s, is making a special comeback.
The cereal, originally unveiled last year before the Cubs won the World Series, has gotten a World Series championship facelift.
The limited edition 14-ounce collector’s box features All-Star fist baseman on the cover with the words “2016 Championship Edition.”
What’s better than starting your day with a big bowl of honey-nut toasted Rizzo, right?
It’s sold at Jewel-Osco and PLBsports.com