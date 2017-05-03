[Listen] Sticky Situations: Secret Lovers

Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

May 3, 2017 8:00 AM By J Niice
Martha is getting suspicious her boyfriend Carl is too close with his hairdresser. She wants to know why they’ve been hanging out outside of his haircuts! He says it’s nothing, but she’s the only one he can talk to. EK! Is your significant other too close to someone you’re not comfortable with?

 

