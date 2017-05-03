[Listen] Sticky Situations: Secret Lovers

J Niicefacebook
Martha is getting suspicious her boyfriend Carl is too close with his hairdresser. She wants to know why they’ve been hanging out outside of his haircuts! He says it’s nothing, but she’s the only one he can talk to. EK! Is your significant other too close to someone you’re not comfortable with?
So THAT’s J Niice...
…is a common phrase you’ll hear once someone meets me for the first time. My voice has been heard on some of the country’s biggest Top 40 radio stations (Hot995 DC, 965 KissCleve...More from J Niice