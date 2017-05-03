‘Hot Doug’s: The Movie’ Is A Real Thing, Here’s The Trailer

“Hot Doug’s: The Movie” isn’t a Hollywood-financed, explosion-filled retelling of the very real hot dog “Encased Meat Emporium” that used to be off California and Roscoe — it’s a documentary. Obviously.

And maybe for those who’ve waited in line for a Hot Doug’s hot dog, a line that wound around the building and went down the block, you don’t need a documentary to show you what the craze was about. (Though it’ll be nice to watch for nostalgia’s sake.)

For those who missed the craze, who have no idea why people would wait hours for a goshdarn hot dog, this documentary may help you understand.

Read more here and see the trailer!