Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

‘Hot Doug’s: The Movie’ Is A Real Thing, Here’s The Trailer

May 3, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: hot dougs

“Hot Doug’s: The Movie” isn’t a Hollywood-financed, explosion-filled retelling of the very real hot dog “Encased Meat Emporium” that used to be off California and Roscoe — it’s a documentary. Obviously.

And maybe for those who’ve waited in line for a Hot Doug’s hot dog, a line that wound around the building and went down the block, you don’t need a documentary to show you what the craze was about. (Though it’ll be nice to watch for nostalgia’s sake.)

For those who missed the craze, who have no idea why people would wait hours for a goshdarn hot dog, this documentary may help you understand.

Read more here and see the trailer! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live