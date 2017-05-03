Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Everything You Need To Know About the Cinco de Mayo Parade This Weekend!

May 3, 2017 11:12 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Cinco De Mayo

May brings a ton of celebrations to Chicago, including Cinco de Mayo.

The Cinco de Mayo Parade is held annually to remember the victory the Mexican forces had over the invading French army in the Battle of Puebla on 5 May, 1862.

It’s billed as the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration in the city.

RELATED: Do’s & Don’ts of Cinco De Mayo

This year, the parade takes place on May 7, 2017 and steps-off at 12 Noon.

It begins at the intersection of Cermak Road and Wood Street and travels west along Cermak to Marshall Boulevard.

Those who want to continue the party can do so at the Cinco de Mayo festival at Douglas Park. There will be live music, food, and a carnival on hand!

Let’s celebrate!

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live