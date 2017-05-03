Everything You Need To Know About the Cinco de Mayo Parade This Weekend!

May brings a ton of celebrations to Chicago, including Cinco de Mayo.

The Cinco de Mayo Parade is held annually to remember the victory the Mexican forces had over the invading French army in the Battle of Puebla on 5 May, 1862.

It’s billed as the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration in the city.

This year, the parade takes place on May 7, 2017 and steps-off at 12 Noon.

It begins at the intersection of Cermak Road and Wood Street and travels west along Cermak to Marshall Boulevard.

Those who want to continue the party can do so at the Cinco de Mayo festival at Douglas Park. There will be live music, food, and a carnival on hand!

Let’s celebrate!