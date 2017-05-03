Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Dunkin’ Donuts Giving Out Free Frozen Coffee

May 3, 2017 10:14 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is trying to make amends with its most loyal customers after pulling a popular menu item.

Customers weren’t pleased to find out that the chain was getting rid of the Coffee Coolatta, a summer staple.

To mend the broken hearts of the deprived Coolatta drinkers, Dunkin’ is giving out FREE samples of the drink that replaced it.

The new Frozen Coffee is said to be a step up from the Coffee Coolatta. It’s said to contain more coffee extra and taste more like coffee, which is the whole point isn’t it?

The chain says you can personalize the drink with flavor shots of french vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, toasted almond, blueberry, raspberry, or mocha.

You can try the drink at Dunkin’ locations today or wait to give it a free taste test on May 19 from 10am to 2pm!

 

