Chicago Cubs World Series Trophy Partied A Little Too Hard & Got Damaged

It only took 108-years for the Chicago Cubs to win this glorious title, but it didn’t take nearly that long for it to be damaged!

Theo Epstein, Cubs president, was hosting a charity concert in Boston when the trophy started crowd surfing.

You can see in the Instagram post, he’s clearly trying to retrieve the trophy back.

According to a Boston Globe report, some of the flags on the Cubs’ trophy were damaged. The trophy has since been repaired and all is well in this world again!

See the video HERE!