Chicago Cubs World Series Trophy Partied A Little Too Hard & Got Damaged

May 3, 2017 1:09 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chicago cubs, Cubs

It only took 108-years for the Chicago Cubs to win this glorious title, but it didn’t take nearly that long for it to be damaged!

Theo Epstein, Cubs president, was hosting a charity concert in Boston when the trophy started crowd surfing.

You can see in the Instagram post, he’s clearly trying to retrieve the trophy back.

According to a Boston Globe report, some of the flags on the Cubs’ trophy were damaged. The trophy has since been repaired and all is well in this world again!

