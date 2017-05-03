BEWARE – If You Get a Google Docs Email, Do NOT Open It

It’s hard to keep up with all the scams and viruses making their way around the internet.

Many of them try to disguise themselves as genuine emails so that you’re more likely to open. That’s why, you have to stay vigilant.

This morning, I received a Google Docs email from an unknown sender.

I Googled the senders name and found out that it was an event organizer in the Chicago area. While legit, something told me NOT to open the email because why would someone I don’t know send me a Google Docs file?

Upon further examination, I found that the email address, hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh@mailinator.com, was definitely sketchy.

Whoever this hacker was, they wanted me to open the email and give them access to all my personal info like username and password.

So please DO NOT OPEN THIS EMAIL. Delete it ASAP.

A similar phishing scam went around in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

The good news is Google is usually quick to remove the phishing pages and prevent it from happening again.

To reiterate – do not open unknown links, delete the email and change your password as a precaution!

Some organizations are already warning users about the virus so pass it along to your friends, family and FB friends!

🚨🚨Folks watch out for a Google Docs email floating around today it's a virus!! #SIDAchat pic.twitter.com/xPUCSJBUjS — #SIDAchat (@SIDA_chat) May 3, 2017