If you’ve experienced a brain injury, you are not alone.

Support research and better access to care and let people with brain injuries know that they are not alone.

Research, treatment and support speed recovery for the more than 2.5 million children and adults who sustain traumatic brain injuries in the United States each year

For help, call the Brain Injury Association today at 1-800-444-6443.

You can also visit us on the web at http://www.biausa.org. B96 Cares!