WATCH: Katy Perry Performs New Single “Bon Appetit” at #MetGala

May 2, 2017 3:01 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Katy Perry, met ball

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may have dominated the red carpet portion but Katy Perry was the star of the show at last night’s #MetGala.

Perry, who showed up wearing a extravagant red Maison Marginal Artisanal gown, was the headline perform.

In addition to performing “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Dark Horse” and “Firework,” the pop star also vogued during her new single “Bon Appetite.”

Migos, who was in attendance, even joined in on the rap.

Celebrities like Madonna and Jennifer Lopez were really feeling it based on the videos uploaded from various Snapchats.

