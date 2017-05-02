Want To Work On The Beach In Chicago This Summer?

Chicago is hiring lifeguards for the 2017 summer season!!! The pay is $14.24 an hour, details below and you can apply HERE.

BECOME A CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT LIFEGUARD

Make this summer count!

Earn $14.24 an hour, feel a sense of pride working in an important position, make new friends amongst co-workers, meet Chicagoans and visitors to our great city, and enjoy one of the best office views in Chicago.

To be employed as a Chicago Park District lifeguard in 2017, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be a resident of the City of Chicago. Proof of residency MUST be presented at the lifeguard swim test.

Be 16 years of age, or older, by July 1, 2017.

Have a Chicago Park District Lifeguarding Card, valid through 2017 (given after passing the lifeguard swim test).

Have an American Red Cross Lifeguarding certificate, or equivalent, valid through 2017 to include the following components:

American Red Cross CPR for Professional Rescuer, or equivalent, valid through 2017

American Red Cross First Aid, or equivalent, valid through 2017

American Red Cross AED, or equivalent, valid through 2017

American Red Cross Oxygen Administration, or equivalent, valid through 2017

American Red Cross Bloodborne Pathogens Training or equivalent, valid through 2017

LEARN MORE ABOUT AMERICAN RED CROSS LIFEGUARDING TRAINING.

Prior to applying, all new applicants are required to complete the American Red Cross Waterfront Lifeguard Training Class.