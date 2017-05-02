Starbucks’ “Frappy Happy Hour” is BACK!

Move over Unicorn Frappucino, it’s time to bring back a Starbucks classic promotion – Frappy Happy Hour!

The annual happy hour is the unofficial start to summer.

Happy hour kicks off on Friday, May 5 and run through May 14, meaning all frapps will be HALF-PRICED from 3pm-6pm.

“Frappuccino Happy Hour is going to be a huge home run this year,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said. “We’re going to bring at least one entirely new drink into Happy Hour this year that is going to be as good as Unicorn or better. And we’ve extended our hours this year on some other tactical things to really make sure that Happy Hour is set up for success.”

Per usual, Starbucks is adding a new flavor that might have more success than the Unicorn Frap, albeit, be a little less Instagrammable.

Introducing the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino, a drink layered with extra-dark cocoa, mint sugar and whipped cream, topped with dark cocoa dusting.

The frap is Starbucks’ attempt at the newest food trend, the “dark foods” craze. See charcoal ice cream.

“We started by thinking of the heydays of summer,” said Jennica Robinson from Starbucks beverage development team. “We were inspired by thoughts of dark starry nights, looking up at the sky with a cool summer breeze.”

The S’mores Frappuccino is also returning to the menu.

And then, there’s the rumored new mythical addison – the Mermaid Frappuccino.

If Starbucks keeps this up, all the baristas will quit.

We’ll say this in advance baristas, WE LOVE YOU!

