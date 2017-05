Selena Gomez has a new track called ‘Bad Girlfriend’ that’s apparently about Justin Bieber.

The song is about a girl who is getting wiser after taking the blame for a failed relationship despite her boyfriend’s fault.

Some lyrics include: “I know I’m not there for you or there when you call. I’m a bad girlfriend/ I’m a bad girlfriend.”

The song is said to be on Selena’s upcoming album to be released this year.