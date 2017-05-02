Meet ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Actor Ian Harding at a Book Signing in Naperville This Weekend

Ian Harding might be the actor of Freeform’s hit series “Pretty Little Liars” but he’s also an avid birdwatcher.

His favorite past time has now inspired his new book, Odd Birds.

Using a nature inspired framework, Ian dishes about what life as an actor is like.

During the book tour, he’ll be stopping by to sign copies at Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville on May 6th!

Each fan in line must purchase a ticket, which includes a copy of the book, an autograph and a photo.

Books purchased at other vendors are not permitted in the signing line.

Event Info:

Event address: Wentz Concert Hall 171 E Chicago Ave Naperville , IL 60540 Buy tickets HERE!

More Info About The Book From Anderson’s Bookshop

In this memoir, explore the unexpected world of a young celebrity through the lens of his favorite pastime birding.

Odd Birds is more than just a Hollywood memoir or tell-all. At its heart, this book is a coming-of-age story in which Ian wrestles with an ever evolving question how can he still be himself, while also being a celebrity?

Each humorous and heartfelt story features a particular birdsometimes literal, at other times figurative. Using this framework, Ian explores a variety of topics, including growing up, life as a television actor and nature lover, and whether it is better to shave or wax ones chest for an on-screen love scene.

A funny and heartwarming window into Ians life, Odd Birds is a must-read for fans of nature writing and memoir alike.