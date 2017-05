Baby bear!

Liam Payne and Cheryl welcomed their first child on March 22 and now we know his name.

PEOPLE confirms the couple have named “Bear.”

Great choice! Love & blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure… @CherylOfficial @LiamPayne https://t.co/fP4T5FBJjD — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) May 2, 2017

A few hours ago, Bear Grylls posted an article revealing the baby boys name.

Payne confirmed it by responding to the tweet and writing “Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! [You’re] a boss.”

Liam, Cheryl and Bear. What a cute family!