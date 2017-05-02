Are Justin Bieber & #SummerBash Artist Hailee Steinfeld Dating??

The new ‘it’ couple?

TMZ is reporting that Justin Bieber & Hailee Steinfeld are in fact dating.

Rumor has it, they both attend the same church and were introduced by the pastor Carl Lentz.

They’ve supposedly only been seeing each other for a little over a month and hung out after the Met Gala last night.

(2) Another photo of Justin Bieber spotted in New York City yesterday. (May 1) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on May 2, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

Other sources say it’s simply not true and Hailee has been dating Cameron Smoller since late last year.

Who can we believe? Are they just friends? Working on new music together? Romantically involved?

Haiz and Biebs – it does have a nice ring to it.