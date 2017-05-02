Check Out The Polish Constitution Day Parade This Weekend!

Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

May 2, 2017 11:07 AM
For years, it’s been said that Chicago has the largest Polish population outside of Warsaw, the capital of Poland.

Now, we’re not sure if that’s still true today, but the moral of the story is, there are a lot of Polish people in Chicago and they are going to be celebrating their heritage this weekend!

Every year on May 3, thousands of Poles gather to celebrate the first democratic constitution in Europe and the second in the word (next to the US constitution).

The 126th Polish Constitution Day Parade will be held on Saturday, May 6th at 11:30 am this year.

It will run along Columbus Drive.

If you want to experience polish traditions, heritage and culture, come out and celebrate! Don’t forget to wear your red and white!

Local Polish TV Stations and ABC 7 will be airing the parade if you can’t be there in person!

 

