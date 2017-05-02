B96 is Celebrating “Harry Day” with Tickets to His Chicago Theater Show!

On Friday May 5 – it’s B96’s HARRY DAY DOUBLE PLAY.
To celebrate “Harry Day” with us, listen for “Sign of the Times” to play TWICE (back to back) between 8am & 8pm.
When it plays the second time, we’ll take the 96th caller who will win two tickets for the winner AND two tickets for their die-hard Harry Styles fan BFFS.
And send us all your favorite Harry Styles videos, pictures, gifs, etc. We want to see them all!
Contest Rules:
- Tickets to be given away on-air on Friday, May 5th!
- Must live in IL, IN or WI
- One winner per household