B96 is Celebrating “Harry Day” with Tickets to His Chicago Theater Show!

May 2, 2017 2:27 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Harry Styles

On Friday May 5 – it’s B96’s HARRY DAY DOUBLE PLAY.

To celebrate “Harry Day” with us, listen for “Sign of the Times” to play TWICE (back to back) between 8am & 8pm.

When it plays the second time, we’ll take the 96th caller who will win two tickets for the winner AND two tickets for their die-hard Harry Styles fan BFFS.

And send us all your favorite Harry Styles videos, pictures, gifs, etc. We want to see them all!

 

Buy Tickets HERE!

 

Contest Rules:

  • Tickets to be given away on-air on Friday, May 5th!
  • Must live in IL, IN or WI
  • One winner per household

 

