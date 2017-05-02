Alessia Cara to Perform at “Taste of Chicago” This Summer

Calling all Alessia Cara fans – this will be a summer you’ll never forget!

The City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced its full music lineup for the 37th Annual Taste of Chicago and Alessia will be headlining opening day!

Cara will perform on July 5th at 5:30pm at the Petrillo Music Shell.

Other performers include Twin Peaks, Passion Pit and more!

Taste of Chicago runs from July 5–9 at Grant Park.

Tickets go on-sale May 5 and you can buy them HERE!

See the full musical lineup below:

Wednesday, July 5 at 5:30:

Alessia Cara

Eryn Allen Kane

Thursday, July 6 at 5:30:

Café Tacvba

¡Esso! Afrojam Funkbeat with Los Vicios de Papá

Friday, July 7 at 5:30:

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Twin Peaks

93XRT

Saturday, July 8 at 4:30:

Passion Pit

The Kickback

Sunday, July 9 at 4:30:

The O’Jays

Maurice Jackson’s Independents

Bud Lite stage performances include:

Wed., July 5 – R&B/Hip Hop Day

Noon, Dej Monae

1:20 p.m., Maurice Jackson’s Independents

2:40 p.m., ShowYouSuck

4 p.m., Pinqy Ring

5:20 p.m., The Boy Illinois

6:40 p.m., Justin Ruff

Thursday, July 6 – Latin Music Day

Noon, Los Vicios de Papá

1:20 p.m., Vivan Garcia

2:40 p.m., The Luna Blues Machine

4 p.m., Mariachi Monumental

5:20 p.m., Contrabanda Live

6:40 p.m., Afinca’o

Friday, July 7 – Folk and Country Day

Noon, Michael Riser Band

1:20 p.m., Clique James

2:40 p.m., Swingabilly Slim

4 p.m., Jonas Friddle & The Majority

5:20 p.m., The Railway Gamblers

6:40 p.m., Jeff Givens & The Mugshot Saints

Saturday, July 8 – Rock the Taste!

11 a.m., Steve Ramone & The Pensioners

Noon, Blood Red Boots

1:20 p.m., Oceans Over Airplanes

2:40 p.m., Aeraco

4 p.m., The Gold Web

5:20 p.m., Bailiff

6:40 p.m., Split Single

Sunday, July 9 – Cornucopia of Music!

11 a.m., Laura Doherty & The Heartbeats (Kids Music)

Noon, Tovi Khali (Blues/Funk)

1:20 p.m., Aleph Beatz (Afropop/Dance music)

2:40 p.m., Shuba

4 p.m., The Rad Trads (Jazzy/Rockin’ Soul)

5:20 p.m., Linsey Alexander (Blues)

6:40 p.m., The Waco Brothers (Alt Country)