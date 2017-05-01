Watch: Hailee Steinfeld, Alessia Cara and Noah Cyrus Perform at the RDMAs

The Radio Disney Music Awards took place over the weekend and honored some of the biggest pop artists in the game, including Britney Spears, who took home the first ever Icon Award. See that HERE!

Radio Disney uploaded the FULL show on Youtube so you can re-watch some of your favorite performance.

Don’t feel like watching the full show? We broke it down for you.

5:24 mark: Alessia Cara, Jordan Fisher and Auli’i Cravalho sing “How Far I’ll Go” from the Moana soundtrack

19:30 mark: Hailee Steinfeld performs her new single “Most Girls” and “Starving”

39:55 mark: Noah Cyrus performs “Make Me (Cry)” the Marshmello version

49:46 mark: Sabrina Carpenter performs “Thumbs”

56:35 mark: Hailee Steinfeld, Sofia Carson, Kelsea Ballerini and Jamie Lynn Spears perform a medley of Britney Spears songs

1:10:27: Alessia Cara performs “Scars to Your Beautiful”

1:20:55: Grace Vanderwaal performs “I Don’t Know My Name”