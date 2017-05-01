The Behind-The-Scenes Photos of the “That’s So Raven” Spin-Off Will Make You Nostalgic

It’s the future we can see!

We’ve known about the That’s So Raven spin-off for a while now but seeing pics of the cast together again makes it feel more real.

The behind-the-scenes pictures show Raven Symone and Anneliese van der Pol busy at work with their new co-stars, their children, for the Disney Channel spin-off, Raven’s Home.

How good does the future look now?

The house does have a different feel to it but that’s understandable considering the two besties are both single mothers raising their children together.

No word on whether or not any of the other OG actors will make an appearance.

Here are some behind the scenes pictures of the Raven's Home taping that happened this week, I'm so excited #ThatsSoRaven #RavensHome pic.twitter.com/xLHYXmUtZN — That's So Raven (@ThatsRaven) April 29, 2017

Think this series will have better luck than Girl Meets World?

Can’t wait for this to get a premiere date – you better believe my 26-year-old self will be sitting in front of the TV singing “That’s So Raven, it’s the future I can see.” #NoShame