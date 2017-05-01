Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

The Behind-The-Scenes Photos of the “That’s So Raven” Spin-Off Will Make You Nostalgic

May 1, 2017 3:20 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: raven's house, that's so raven

It’s the future we can see!

We’ve known about the That’s So Raven spin-off for a while now but seeing pics of the cast together again makes it feel more real.

The behind-the-scenes  pictures show Raven Symone and Anneliese van der Pol busy at work with their new co-stars, their children, for the Disney Channel spin-off, Raven’s Home.

How good does the future look now?

The house does have a different feel to it but that’s understandable considering the two besties are both single mothers raising their children together.

No word on whether or not any of the other OG actors will make an appearance.

Think this series will have better luck than Girl Meets World?

Can’t wait for this to get a premiere date – you better believe my 26-year-old self will be sitting in front of the TV singing “That’s So Raven, it’s the future I can see.” #NoShame

 

