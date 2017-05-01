TEASER: Who Is Ready for the “Once Upon a Time” Two-Hour Musical Episode?

Snow’s wish upon a star has Once Upon a Time gearing up for one heck of a magical musical.

The two-hour season finale will see the town of Storybrooke under a spell that makes everyone break into a song.

Well, this is a fairytale Regina.

The episode, titled “The Song in Your Heart” airs NEXT SUNDAY (May 7th.)

If you expect to hear some classic fairytale tunes, you’re out of luck.

Entertainment Weekly has revealed the original tracklist for the episode, which includes a duet from Snow and David, a sexy shimmy from the Evil Queen and a pirate’s life singalong aboard the Jolly Roger. Yes, Hook sings.

1. “Powerful Magic” by Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas

2. “The Queen Sings” by Lana Parrilla, Lee Arenberg, Tony Amendola, Beverley Elliott, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Josh Dallas

3. “Love Doesn’t Stand a Chance” by Lana Parrilla

4. “Revenge Is Gonna Be Mine” by Colin O’Donoghue and pirates

5. “Wicked Always Wins” by Rebecca Mader

6. “Charmings vs. Evil Queen” by Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, and Lana Parrilla

7. “Emma’s Theme” by Jennifer Morrison

8. “A Happy Beginning” by Jennifer Morrison, Colin O’Donoghue, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Lana Parrilla, Rebecca Mader, Jared Gilmore, and Once Upon a Time: The Musical Episode Chorus.

Producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis told ET Online that “Emma’s Theme” will be “a super emotional song that really … expresses the essence of the character and, in may ways, sums up her journey thus far.”

With the threat of the Black Fairy and Rumpelstilskin looming, her journey, much like the series, might be coming to a “Happy Ending” … or like the final song indicates, a “Happy Beginning.”

“The inspiration was that we wanted this wedding to not just be about [Emma and Hook] — it’s about this whole town. How everyone is facing this together and how this family has come together,” Kitsis said.

Till next week OUATimers.