Proud Parents Ciara and Russell Wilson Share Video From Final Days of Pregnancy

Ciara and Russell Wilson have that new baby glow.

The proud parents, who welcomed daughter Sienna Princess, two days ago, shared a beautiful video on Instagram.

The black-and-white video shows the couple walking on the beach and swinging on a swing near the ocean.

The clip was filmed before Sienna’s birth as Ciara has her baby belly on display.

“You Bring Us Peace,” Ciara captioned the video.

"You Bring Us Peace ❤️"

Wilson reposted the video writing “I Got You Momma.”

How adorable are these two?

Ciara announced the #DraftDay birth on Instagram writing, “Dear Sienna Princes Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017 Photo By Daddy.”

Congrats to the new parents and the big brother Future Jr., Ciara’s 2-year-old son with rapper Future.