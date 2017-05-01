Niall Horan’s Second Single “Slow Hands” Has a Release Date

Who is ready for more music from B96 Pepsi #SummerBash artist Niall Horan? (Alright better question – WHO ISN’T?)

The former One Direction crooner just announced his second single “Slow Hands” on Twitter.

The best news – you’ll be able to hear the smash hit THIS WEEK.

“I know you’ve been waiting and I’m delighted to announce my new single ‘Slow Hands’ will be out 4th May ! can’t wait for you all to hear it,” Niall wrote on the post with the song’s photo art attached.

I know you’ve been waiting and I’m delighted to announce my new single ‘Slow Hands’ will be out 4th May ! can’t wait for you all to hear it pic.twitter.com/TPVUv150OF — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 1, 2017

We’ll be playing the single on B96 so be sure to tune in and get ready to see him perform it on June 24th at the Allstate Arena.

Don’t have your #SummerBash tickets yet? Buy them right HERE!