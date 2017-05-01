Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Niall Horan’s Second Single “Slow Hands” Has a Release Date

May 1, 2017 3:27 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Niall Horan, slow hands

Who is ready for more music from B96 Pepsi #SummerBash artist Niall Horan? (Alright better question – WHO ISN’T?)

The former One Direction crooner just announced his second single “Slow Hands” on Twitter.

The best news – you’ll be able to hear the smash hit THIS WEEK.

“I know you’ve been waiting and I’m delighted to announce my new single ‘Slow Hands’ will be out 4th May ! can’t wait for you all to hear it,” Niall wrote on the post with the song’s photo art attached.

We’ll be playing the single on B96 so be sure to tune in and get ready to see him perform it on June 24th at the Allstate Arena.

