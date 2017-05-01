Jay Z and J. Cole to Headline Made in America 2017

By Abby Hassler

Jay Z, J. Cole will headline this year’s Made in America festival Sept. 2-3 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

Related: Jay Z Pulls Most of his Music from Spotify

Other performers include The Chainsmokers, Migos, Solange, Run the Jewels, Little Jewels, 21 Savage, Sampha, Marian Hill, Pusha T, Kelela, Stormzy and many more.

This will be the seventh annual event since Jay Z founded the inaugural festival Sept. 1 to 2, 2012. Ticket pre-sale begins at 2 p.m. EST today (May 1). General on-sale will begin this Friday, May 5 at 10:00 am ET.

Check out the full lineup below.