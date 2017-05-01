[Listen] Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival Promises Attendees To Get Money Back

The J Show

If you didn’t hear the news, Friday left a TON of concert goers VERY angry who flew to a deserted island in the Bahamas to kick off concert season at Fyre Festival…to find out it doesn’t even exist. Many frantically tried to find out how to get OFF the island once they were told nothing was going on!! Many bands scheduled cancelled for not getting paid, leaving an empty stage. Fortunately, sources say the festival goers will get their money back! At least there’s a positive in all this mess.