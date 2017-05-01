Jamie Lynn Surprises Britney Spears with Medley During Radio Disney Icon Award Tribute

In the words of Britney Spears – keep on dancing (and weeping) till the world ends.

The pop star was honored at this weekend’s Radio Disney Music Awards with the first ever Icon Award.

Considering Britney’s been involved with Disney since the heyday, it was a full circle moment.

She’s accomplished so much in the industry and her music spans generations, with youngin’s still listening to her songs.

During the musical tribute, Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson and Hailee Steinfeld, rocked classic Britney outfits and performed a medley of her biggest hits.

Ballerini took on “Oops, I Did It Again” rocking a modified red-jumpsuit. No latex, thank god. Carson channeled Britney’s school girl outfit in “Baby One More Time” and Hailee Steinfeld sizzled as the ring leader in Britney’s “Circus.”

The waterworks came when Britney’s lil sis Jamie Lynn Spears jumped on stage to sing “Till The World Ends.” (Britney’s mom was ROCKING OUT!)

VIDEO: Britney Spears tribute and recieve 'Icon Award' on #RDMA 2017 pic.twitter.com/cFHe7u4IIo — BRITNEY LEGION (@BritneysLegion) April 30, 2017

She then presented the Icon Award to Britney to “recognize a distinguished artist whose career transcends popular culture and whose music is loved by generations of Radio Disney fans.”

“What a pleasant surprise, my goodness!” an emotional Britney exclaimed as she took the stage. Spears thanked Disney, expressed gratitude for the “freakin’ best” fans and then shouted out the two loves of her life, her sons Jayden and Preston.

Overall, it was a rollercoaster of emotions at RDA and a nostalgic sucker punch to those who realize just how much Britney has influenced their lives from the teeny boppy beginnings to now!