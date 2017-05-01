Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Jamie Lynn Surprises Britney Spears with Medley During Radio Disney Icon Award Tribute

May 1, 2017 12:02 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Radio Disney

In the words of Britney Spears – keep on dancing (and weeping) till the world ends.

The pop star was honored at this weekend’s Radio Disney Music Awards with the first ever Icon Award.

Considering Britney’s been involved with Disney since the heyday, it was a full circle moment.

She’s accomplished so much in the industry and her music spans generations, with youngin’s still listening to her songs.

During the musical tribute, Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson and Hailee Steinfeld, rocked classic Britney outfits and performed a medley of her biggest hits.

Ballerini took on “Oops, I Did It Again” rocking a modified red-jumpsuit. No latex, thank god. Carson channeled Britney’s school girl outfit in “Baby One More Time” and Hailee Steinfeld sizzled as the ring leader in Britney’s “Circus.”

gettyimages 674949940 Jamie Lynn Surprises Britney Spears with Medley During Radio Disney Icon Award Tribute

DISNEY CHANNEL PRESENTS THE 2017 RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS – Grammy Award-winning pop superstar Britney Spears was honored with the 2017 RDMA ‘Icon’ Award in recognition a career and music that has been loved by generations of Radio Disney fans. “Disney Channel Presents the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards” airs Sunday, April 30 (7:00 p.m. EDT). (Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images)
KELSEA BALLERINI, SOFIA CARSON, JAMIE LYNN SPEARS, HAILEE STEINFELD

The waterworks came when Britney’s lil sis Jamie Lynn Spears jumped on stage to sing “Till The World Ends.” (Britney’s mom was ROCKING OUT!)

She then presented the Icon Award to Britney to “recognize a distinguished artist whose career transcends popular culture and whose music is loved by generations of Radio Disney fans.”

“What a pleasant surprise, my goodness!” an emotional Britney exclaimed as she took the stage.

Spears thanked Disney, expressed gratitude for the “freakin’ best” fans and then shouted out the two loves of her life, her sons Jayden and Preston.

Overall, it was a rollercoaster of emotions at RDA and a nostalgic sucker punch to those who realize just how much Britney has influenced their lives from the teeny boppy beginnings to now!
