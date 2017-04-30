TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: We Got Something For Bruno Mars To Like

….being #1! Yes, Bruno has the most popular song in Chicago this week with ‘That’s What I Like’. It’s his 2nd #1 off the 24K Magic album. Can’t wait to see him live at United Center in August!
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato
19. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd & Daft Punk
18. Now Or Never – Halsey
17. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
16. Slide – Calvin Harris & Frank Ocean
15. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles
14. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
13. Heavy – Linkin Park & Kiiara
12. Scared To Be Lonly – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
11. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift
10. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran
9. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future
8. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul
7. Issues – Julia Michaels
6. Paris – The Chainsmokers
5. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
4. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
3. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
2. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
- That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars