TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: We Got Something For Bruno Mars To Like

….being #1! Yes, Bruno has the most popular song in Chicago this week with ‘That’s What I Like’. It’s his 2nd #1 off the 24K Magic album. Can’t wait to see him live at United Center in August!

20. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato

19. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd & Daft Punk

18. Now Or Never – Halsey

17. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

16. Slide – Calvin Harris & Frank Ocean

15. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles

14. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

13. Heavy – Linkin Park & Kiiara

12. Scared To Be Lonly – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

11. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift

10. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran

9. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future

8. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul

7. Issues – Julia Michaels

6. Paris – The Chainsmokers

5. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

4. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

3. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

2. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay